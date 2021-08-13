In-Depth: Political climate heats up in Uttar Pradesh as clock ticks on 2022 Assembly polls

The stage has been set for the upcoming state elections. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will leave no stone unturned to gain the second consecutive term in the state while its two big opposition parties – SP and BSP – will make effort to get the throne.

In the present situation, it appears that the state election will be somehow similar to 2017, with the BJP maintaining the lead and the SP being a distant second. In the run-up to the polls, there are reports of personality clashes within the party and alliances. For instance, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has said he will not enter into an alliance with the BJP if the saffron party decides to contest the polls under Adityanath’s leadership. But what will be the consequences, only time can tell.

Meanwhile, take a look at key points ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls:

Anti-incumbency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath (C) is greeted after he was elected as Chief Minister of India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, during the party lawmakers' meeting in Lucknow on March 18, 2017. (Image: Reuters)

Incumbency refers to the period during which an official holds office and anti-incumbency is sentiment to vote out the ruling parties or politicians. So, is there anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh? The BJP says no while the Opposition narrates a different story.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh are happy with the welfare work of CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state. In the last 4.5 years, the state government has brought development to the state ranging from infrastructure, investment, education, law and order, women safety, health care facilities and more. The people are very well aware of this and are ready to vote in favour of the ruling government,” Dhirendra Singh, BJP MLA from Jewar – Greater Noida, told Moneycontrol.

On the other hand, the SP, fighting the polls under former CM Akhilesh Yadav, claims there is anti-incumbency among the farmers of the state and they will vote unitedly against the BJP in the next state polls.

"It is heard that the BJP, which cultivates talks, will hold a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Uttar Pradesh. When the time has come for the 'Annadata' to become a voter, the BJP remembered farmers. Farmers are not going to fall in the trap of the BJP. In 2022, farmers will vote unitedly against the BJP," Yadav has said.

In a press conference on August 7 in Lucknow, he said the BJP had promised that farmers' income will be doubled by 2022 but it looks improbable. "The farmers and the people of Uttar Pradesh want to know from the BJP what the farmers' income today is? Today, there is price rise, and the prices of fertiliser have also gone up. The promise was made to double the income of the farmers by 2022. When will this happen?" he asked.

While the SP talks about farmers’ protest against the three laws, the Congress is raising its voice against the tackling of second COVID-19 wave in the state. “The people are angry with the government due to its mismanagement during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, in which people died due to lack of oxygen, beds and healthcare facilities in the state. They have not forgotten this and it will be seen in the upcoming elections,” senior Congress leader Ajay Rai told Moneycontrol.

However, psephologists thought the other way. “The base of anti-incumbency depends on the leadership. If a leader is working for the people then such a situation does not arise and vice versa. In UP, there is anti-incumbency but prima facie it is not on the level when a government with a high majority fails to retain the power," said Kaushal Kishor Mishra, a professor at the Department of Political Science in Banaras Hindu University.