MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Immense priority accorded to empowering girl child in development initiatives of Govt: PM Modi

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, every year on January 24.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi (File image)

PM Narendra Modi (File image)

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said immense priority is accorded to empowering the girl child in every development initiative undertaken by his government, and asserted that the focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to her.

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, every year on January 24.

"National Girl Child Day is an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child," Prime Minister Modi said.

"It is also a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of the girl child in different fields," he said in a tweet.

"In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti," Modi said. Our focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child, he said in another tweet.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #National Girl Child Day #PM Modi
first published: Jan 24, 2022 03:06 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.