IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in north-eastern states over the next five days

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Konkan, Goa, Ghat, and Rayalaseema regions of Madhya Maharashtra are anticipated to see very heavy rains. Additionally, the IMD has forecast very heavy rain for Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on July 3.

Heavy rains earlier on July 2 caused a flood-like situation in some areas of Gujarat and cut off many villages.

The southwest monsoon reached the entirety of the nation on Sunday - July 2, six days ahead of schedule. (Image: IMD website)

The IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy downpours (64.5 mm-204 mm) as well as fairly widespread to widespread rains of light to moderate intensity across the north-eastern states such as Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon arrived in India on July 2, six days early than usual. In the remaining regions of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, the monsoon advanced.

Up to 16 states and union territories experienced below-average rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting deficits that were, respectively, 69 percent and 60 percent below average.