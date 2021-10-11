MARKET NEWS

IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Kerala from October 12

The weatherman, in a 4 PM bulletin, issued an Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for three days.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for six districts in the state for October 12, 13 and 14, predicting heavy rains.

The weatherman, in a 4 PM bulletin, issued an Orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for three days.

Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Currently, all of the southern districts of the state have been put on Yellow alert.

“Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 10 and 11 of October 2021. Heavy (7- 11 cm in 24 hours) to Very Heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala from 12 to 14 of October 2021," the IMD website read.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #monsoon #orange alert #rain #Weather
first published: Oct 11, 2021 08:19 am

