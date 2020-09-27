IIT JEE Advanced 2020 exam today: Over 1.6 lakh candidates to take test; check details here

The IIT Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2020 is being conducted on September 27 in two shifts. In the first shift, the exam will be held between 9 am and noon. The second shift will begin from 2.30 pm and go on till 5.30 pm.

According to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, which is conducting the test, 1,60,831 candidates are expected to appear for JEE Advanced. The examination for admission to the IIITs, the country's top engineering colleges, is being at around 1,000 exam centres in 222 cities.

Typically, the examination is conducted in May or June but it had to be postponed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. To make up for the time lost, IITs will be reducing the number of counselling rounds.

Also read: JEE Advanced 2020: How to stay COVID-19 safe

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Mains exam. Of them, 2.5 lakh of the candidates were eligible to sit the JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission.

Nearly 98 percent of candidates appearing for JEE-Advanced have been allocated examination centre from the top three choices of cities made by them during registration, according to IIT-Delhi.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate and the distribution of masks are among the measures taken to minimise the risk of COVID-19.

Steps to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020: