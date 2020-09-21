JEE Advanced admit card 2020 released at jeeadv.ac.in; check how to download

JEE Advanced admit card 2020 has been released. The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 admit cards can be downloaded from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2020 exams are to be conducted on September 27 at several centres across India.

How to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020?

- Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2020 admit card”

- A new page will appear on the display screen

- Key in your credentials and login

- The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

- Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.