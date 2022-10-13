IIT Guwahati needs to nurture other institutes in North East: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday stressed the need to promote a knowledge-based society and the importance of technological solutions to the problems of the country, while highlighting the role of institutes of higher education in this regard.

She was speaking after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for various central and state projects from the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

These include the inauguration of supercomputer ‘Param Kamrupa’, under the National Supercomputing Mission, and a laboratory for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT-Guwahati.

Murmu also virtually inaugurated the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital and laid the foundation stones for the Zonal Institutes of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh in Assam and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh at the same programme.

Lauding the achievements of IIT-Guwahati, the President stressed the role of the institute in the region.

“Being the only IIT in the North East, it must shoulder the responsibility to nurture other institutes in the region to work with the state government and defence forces to strengthen our borders and provide technological solutions to prevent recurrence of natural calamities in the region,” she said.

Murmu also exhorted the people of the Northeastern region to play a leading role in creating a knowledge-based society.

She said, “The North East should be a torch bearer in spreading knowledge and inculcating scientific temperament.” The President also mentioned the age-old tradition of research in India and harped on the need to carry it forward in the present times.

Murmu said that the benefits of technology should reach the remotest corners of society.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar and IIT-Guwahati director TG Sitharam and others were present at the programme.

The President is on a two-day visit to this North Eastern state, which will conclude on Friday.