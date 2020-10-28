IIM Indore to release CAT 2020 admit card on October 28 at iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on October 28 at 5 pm. Students who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

As per the official notification on the CAT website, the exams are set to be held on November 29, 2020, at 156 CAT exam centres across India.



Visit IIM CAT’s official website - iimcat.ac.in.



Click on download CAT 2020 admit card link on the homepage.



Enter your registered ID and password to log in.



CAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen.



Downloading and take a print.



CAT 2020 will be conducted in three sessions - Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Section III: Quantitative Ability.

This year the duration of the exam has been changed. The revised duration of the test will be 120 minutes. Students will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in one section.

Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.