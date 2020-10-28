172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|iim-indore-to-release-cat-2020-admit-card-on-october-28-at-iimcat-ac-in-6028391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIM Indore to release CAT 2020 admit card on October 28 at iimcat.ac.in

Students who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the official notification on the CAT website, the exams are set to be held on November 29 at 156 CAT exam centres across India.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on October 28 at 5 pm. Students who have registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website iimcat.ac.in.

As per the official notification on the CAT website, the exams are set to be held on November 29, 2020, at 156 CAT exam centres across India.

Here's how to download the admit card:

  • Visit IIM CAT’s official website - iimcat.ac.in.

  • Click on download CAT 2020 admit card link on the homepage.

  • Enter your registered ID and password to log in.

  • CAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

  • Downloading and take a print.

CAT 2020 will be conducted in three sessions - Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Section III: Quantitative Ability.

Close

This year the duration of the exam has been changed. The revised duration of the test will be 120 minutes. Students will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in one section.

related news

Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance.

As the Free Press Journal reported, students have to take an undertaking for the COVID-19 safety wherein they would be required to provide certain information about health and other issues.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #CAT 2020 #education #IIM Indore #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.