ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: Dates for class 10, 12 examinations out; check timetable here

The Class 12 (ISC) exams will be conducted from April 8-June 16, while Class 10 exams (ICSE) will be from May 5-June 7, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) announced on March 1. It also announced that the results for the respective exams will be declared in July 2021.

The students appearing for the Class 12 (ISC) exams and Class 10 (ICSE) exams can check their exam time-table on the CISCE's official website i.e. cisce.org.

Students can also check its detailed notification and instructions for the Class 12 board exam and Class 10 board exams.

ICSE Class 10 exam timetable

ISC Class 12 exam time table



Candidates must reach the examination centre well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and smooth entry into the school, to avoid overcrowding.

Candidates must ensure that they maintain social distancing in their movement within the school campus and maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other.

Candidates must always follow the COVID-19 safety protocols strictly, by ensuring that they wear a face mask, carry a hand sanitiser, and avoid touching the face with their hands. The use of gloves is optional.

Candidates must carry their own stationery/art material and avoid sharing the same with other candidates.

Candidates should follow respiratory etiquette strictly while coughing or sneezing. This involves the practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

Candidates must carry their own water bottles. They must not share food or water with others.

Candidates need to inform the Supervising Examiner/Invigilator and follow the protocol laid down by the school in case, they are not feeling well.

Candidates should avoid overcrowding at all places on the school campus i.e., washrooms, laboratories, classrooms, corridors, library, playground, etc.

Candidates need to strictly follow any additional safety instructions issued by the examination centre.



Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its pending exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result was declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.

As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.

(With PTI inputs)