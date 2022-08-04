English
    ICAI says disciplinary body to have 3 non-CA members by 2022-23

    At present, the panel comprises two non-CA nominees and three ICAI members.

    August 04, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Thursday said that three non-CA members will be on its disciplinary committee by the end of the current financial year.

    According to the amended rule, there will be three non-CA nominees in the five-member committee which is entrusted to take action against chartered accountants for any professional wrongdoing. At present, the panel comprises two non-CA nominees and three ICAI members.

    "With the passage of the amendment bill in Parliament despite our strong opposition, three non-CA members in the disciplinary committee will now be a reality. Once the government comes out with the rules and regulations, the process to follow the norms will begin from our side," ICAI President Debashis Mitra told
