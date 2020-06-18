HPBOSE 12th Results 2020: Key takeaways

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on June 18 declared results for the 2020 Class 12 board examination.

Candidates who appeared for their board examination this year can check their result on hpbose.org.

A candidate needs to secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the examination.

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board result LIVE updates

Here are the key takeaways:

> Results were announced only for four exams that were conducted. The fifth examination (Geography) was not held due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic

> The marks of the fifth elective subject will be granted proportional to the highest marks scored in the four subjects, reports suggest. For internal and practical subjects, marks will be awarded on the basis of marks awarded by the school.

> Total 86,633 students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 board exams. Of these, 65,654 students have cleared the Class 12 board exam 2020.

> Overall passing percentage for the Class 12 HPBOSE board examination has been recorded at 76.07 percent. In 2019, the board had recorded a 62.01 passing percentage.

> Total of 43,410 male students had appeared for the examination, of which 31,439 cleared it. Total 42,898 female students appeared for the examination, and 34,215 of them cleared it.

> Total of 325 students were marked absent.

> Check HPBOSE 2020 Class 12 toppers here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

HPBOSE 2020 Class 10 results had been declared earlier in June. Around 1.04 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Of these, 70,571 students (68.11 percent) passed.