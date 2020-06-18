App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPBOSE 12th Results 2020: Key takeaways

HPBOSE 12th Results 2020: Overall passing percentage for the Class 12 HPBOSE board examination has been recorded at 76.07 percent, up from 62.01 percent in 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on June 18 declared results for the 2020 Class 12 board examination.

Candidates who appeared for their board examination this year can check their result on hpbose.org.

A candidate needs to secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the examination.

Close

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board result LIVE updates

Here are the key takeaways:

> Results were announced only for four exams that were conducted. The fifth examination (Geography) was not held due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic

> The marks of the fifth elective subject will be granted proportional to the highest marks scored in the four subjects, reports suggest. For internal and practical subjects, marks will be awarded on the basis of marks awarded by the school.

> Total 86,633 students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 board exams. Of these, 65,654 students have cleared the Class 12 board exam 2020.

> Overall passing percentage for the Class 12 HPBOSE board examination has been recorded at 76.07 percent. In 2019, the board had recorded a 62.01 passing percentage.

> Total of 43,410 male students had appeared for the examination, of which 31,439 cleared it. Total 42,898 female students appeared for the examination, and 34,215 of them cleared it.

> Total of 325 students were marked absent.

> Check HPBOSE 2020 Class 12 toppers here.

HPBOSE 2020 Class 10 results had been declared earlier in June. Around 1.04 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Of these, 70,571 students (68.11 percent) passed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #education #Himachal Pradesh #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.