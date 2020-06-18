HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: How to check the results

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the Class 12 results on June 18. Students who appeared for the exams can check the HPBOSE Class 12 results on the board’s official website.



Visit the official HPBOSE website at www.hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the link “HPBOSE 12th Result 2020” to check the result.

After the login page loads, enter your registration number and other required details and hit Submit.

After clicking on Submit, your HPBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.



How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2020 were scheduled to be conducted between March 4 to March 27. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, some exams had to be cancelled.

A total of 86,633 students had appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 exams. Out of these, 65,654 students have cleared the HPBOSE Class 12 board exam.