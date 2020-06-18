App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: How to check the results

Students who appeared for the exams can check the HPBOSE Class 12 results on the board’s official website.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the Class 12 results on June 18. Students who appeared for the exams can check the HPBOSE Class 12 results on the board’s official website.

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

  1. Visit the official HPBOSE website at www.hpbose.org.

  2. On the homepage, click on the link “HPBOSE 12th Result 2020” to check the result.

  3. After the login page loads, enter your registration number and other required details and hit Submit.

  4. After clicking on Submit, your HPBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed.

  5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.


HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2020 were scheduled to be conducted between March 4 to March 27. However, due to the nationwide lockdown, some exams had to be cancelled.

A total of 86,633 students had appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 exams. Out of these, 65,654 students have cleared the HPBOSE Class 12 board exam.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #education #Himachal Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.