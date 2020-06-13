App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rain alert: Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across India in next 24 hours, IMD issues red warning for 3 states

Monsoon is set to begin its timely arrival in Maharashtra this year with heavy rainfall in Mumbai on June 13 and 14

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 12 predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country over the next 24 hours. It also issued a “red” warning in Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Goa and the Konkan region.

As per the IMD forecast, parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh will receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

The prediction comes in view of a low-pressure system that has formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest region above the Bay of Bengal. It is now hovering over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

An Indian Express report quoting the weather department states that the low-pressure system would travel west-northwestwards over the next few days, making Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttarakhand experience lightning and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, monsoons are set to announce its timely arrival in Maharashtra this year with heavy rainfall in Mumbai on June 13 and 14. As per IMD prediction, several parts of Mumbai can expect very heavy rainfall on June 14, also bringing down the temperatures by at least three degrees Celsius.

Thundershowers are also expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha districts over the weekend. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea as gales reaching 50-60 kmph are likely along the coasts of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

However, the dry weather spell will continue in several parts of the country, including the possibility of heatwave conditions in Rajasthan from June 13 to 16.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 06:26 pm

tags #heavy rainfall #Indian Meteorological Department #Indian monsoons

