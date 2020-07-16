App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Heavy rains expected in Gujarat on July 16; IMD issues red alert

The weather department has also issued an orange colour alert for Goa, coastal and central Maharashtra for the same day

PTI
A woman signals for a bus to stop as she walks under an umbrella during rainfall (REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)
A woman signals for a bus to stop as she walks under an umbrella during rainfall (REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat on July 16 (today) and issued a red alert for it.

The weather department has also issued an orange colour alert for Goa, coastal and central Maharashtra for the same day.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat on July 16, the IMD said.

Close
Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra received heavy rains resulting in flooding in low-lying areas on July 15. The IMD had issued a red alert for coastal Maharashtra for July 15.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 08:31 am

tags #Current Affairs #heavy rainfall #IMD #India #Weather

