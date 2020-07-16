Heavy rains expected in Gujarat on July 16; IMD issues red alert

A woman signals for a bus to stop as she walks under an umbrella during rainfall (REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Gujarat on July 16 (today) and issued a red alert for it.

The weather department has also issued an orange colour alert for Goa, coastal and central Maharashtra for the same day.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat on July 16, the IMD said.

Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra received heavy rains resulting in flooding in low-lying areas on July 15. The IMD had issued a red alert for coastal Maharashtra for July 15.