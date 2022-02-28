English
    Health ministry eases COVID norms for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine

    In case a traveler is not able to submit a pre arrival RT-PCR test or who has not completed their COVID-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    First batch of Indians returning on an Air India evacuation flight on February 26. (Image: Twitter/S Jaishankar)

    The Union health ministry on February 28 announced a relaxation in various COVID-19-related norms for the Indian nationals who are being evacuated from Ukraine.

    A pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test and a vaccination certification would not be mandatory, the officials said, adding that the Indian nationals would also be exempted from the requirement of uploading documents before departure on Air-Suvidha portal.

    In case a traveler is not able to submit a pre arrival RT-PCR test or who has not completed their COVID-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India, the officials added.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Tags: #Covid-19 #Russia #Ukraine #Union Health Ministry
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 02:39 pm

