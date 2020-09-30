Hathras gangrape | UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks to victim’s family, announces compensation of Rs 25 lakh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on September 30, spoke to the father of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died two weeks after she was gangraped in Hathras, and assured him of stringent action against all the accused.

The state government has also announced a financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the Hathras gangrape victim.

“The CM has spoken to the father of the deceased woman of Hathras. Her father…asked for harshest penalty against the accused. The CM assured him that the most stringent action shall be taken against the accused and all possible help shall be provided to the family of the deceased,” said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

The Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gangraped, was cremated in the early hours of September 30. Her family alleged the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. However, local police officers claimed that the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family” and news regarding cremation was “incorrect”.

On September 14, the young woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing soon after. She was found later and admitted to Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 28.