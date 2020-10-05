Hathras case | UP police file FIR against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, 400 others for violating Section 144

The Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400 others for violating Section 144 of CrPC during his visit to Hathras victim's family. Police stated that the Bhim Army chief and his supporters created a law and order situation as they entered the village on Sunday.

Police claimed that Bhim Army supporters sat on the roads when they were denied entry to the Hathras victim's village and meet the kin of allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted girl by four upper caste men on September 14. The girl died on September 29.

Hathras rape case: Family says no CBI probe, demands judicial inquiry; UP police apologises to Gandhis.

"Police told Azad and his supporters that due to the Epidemic Diseases Act and implementation of Section 144 in the area, a large gathering was likely to facilitate the spread of coronavirus. Police told them that the movement of ambulances and emergency service would be impacted with the gathering. But the supporters sat on the roads despite orders near Sasni Police Station," Indian Express quoted the FIR registered by the UP police.

Police have booked the Bhim Army chief and his supporters under Sections 147 (rioting), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 188 ( violation of public order), 269 (actions spreading disease) of the IPC. Also, they have also been booked under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Meanwhile, Azad claimed that the victim's family is not safe in the village and sought Y-category security for them. He also wanted to take the family with him as he claimed incidences of stone-pelting.

Earlier on Sunday, a Mahapanchayat was held close to the victim's house in the compound of ex-MLA's residence, which favoured the accused. However, no FIR was filed against that gathering in which over 50 people participated.