Hathras rape case: Family says no CBI probe, demands judicial inquiry; UP police apologises to Gandhis

After Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of the 19-year-old who was allegedly raped and murdered in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, too, met the family on October 4.

Here are all the latest updates on the case from October 4:

>> Bhim Army chief Azad demanded that the victim's family be given Y-security and said he will take them to his house if that is not done.

>> A Samajwadi Party delegation also met the family of the 19-year-old and assured them of all possible help.

>> A day after meeting the family, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded removal of the district magistrate and an investigation into his role in the entire matter.

>> Scores of people held a meeting outside the house of a former BJP MLA in Hathras where they defended the accused and demanded registration of an FIR against her family members, news agency PTI reported.

>> The Uttar Pradesh Police apologised to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a day after the latter was manhandled, The Times of India reported.