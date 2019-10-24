Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes to happen today

Here’s a low-down on the political situation in Haryana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP is hoping to retain power. BJP is being challenged by a fractured Opposition.

Congress is being led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. This is the first Assembly election for Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party. He had formed JJP after splitting from his grandfather’s Indian National Lok Dal in 2018. BJP’s partner in Punjab — the Shiromani Akali Dal — has allied with INLD.

Some of the other parties in fray are Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bahujan Samaj Party and Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah, among other BJP leaders had campaigned extensively in Haryana.