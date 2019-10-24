App
Oct 24, 2019 04:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes to happen today

Live updates of the 2019 Haryana Vidhan Sabha election results. Counting of votes will begin shortly

highlights

  • Oct 24, 04:41 AM (IST)

    Voter turnout

    Voter turnout for the Legislative Assembly election on October 21 (Monday) was recorded 65.7 percent, according to the Election Commission of India (EC).

    This was lower than the 76.5 percent turnout recorded in 2014.

    Read more on the turnout here

  • Oct 24, 04:11 AM (IST)

    Here’s a low-down on the political situation in Haryana

    Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP is hoping to retain power. BJP is being challenged by a fractured Opposition.

    Congress is being led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. This is the first Assembly election for Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party. He had formed JJP after splitting from his grandfather’s Indian National Lok Dal in 2018. BJP’s partner in Punjab — the Shiromani Akali Dal — has allied with INLD.

    Some of the other parties in fray are Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bahujan Samaj Party and Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah, among other BJP leaders had campaigned extensively in Haryana.

  • Oct 24, 04:09 AM (IST)

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections.

    This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates as votes are counted in Haryana, and the results are declared. Stay tuned.

