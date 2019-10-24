Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes to happen today

Live now
Oct 24, 2019
Low-down on the political situation
2019 Haryana Assembly election results today
Voter turnout for the Legislative Assembly election on October 21 (Monday) was recorded 65.7 percent, according to the Election Commission of India (EC).
This was lower than the 76.5 percent turnout recorded in 2014.
Here’s a low-down on the political situation in Haryana
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP is hoping to retain power. BJP is being challenged by a fractured Opposition.
Congress is being led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. This is the first Assembly election for Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party. He had formed JJP after splitting from his grandfather’s Indian National Lok Dal in 2018. BJP’s partner in Punjab — the Shiromani Akali Dal — has allied with INLD.
Some of the other parties in fray are Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bahujan Samaj Party and Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah, among other BJP leaders had campaigned extensively in Haryana.
