Gujarat Elections: Congress vows reverting Narendra Modi stadium name to Sardar Patel stadium

A general view of the playing field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad (Image: Twitter/@RishabhPant17)

The opposition Congress on November 12 said it would restore the name of the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad as Sardar Patel Stadium if voted to power in the upcoming Gujarat elections.

The upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases – on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The Congress has also said it would revoke the remission granted by the state government to 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case allowing their premature release from jail.

The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15.

Also Read: BJP faces rebellion ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls; 5 leaders threaten to contest as independents

The manifesto was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress’ senior observer for Gujarat polls Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.

The Congress also promised ten lakh jobs in government and semi-government departments, free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and 300 units of free electricity every month.

Also Read: Election Commission prohibits exit, opinion polls for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat

The party also promised unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, Rs 2,000 pension to divyangs, widows, senior citizens and needy women, and waiver of loans of up to Rs 3 lakh of all fishermen, among other things.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 68 of 89 seats for the first phase.

(With inputs from agencies)