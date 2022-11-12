English
    Election Commission prohibits exit, opinion polls for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat

    The polling for the Himachal Pradesh assembly began at 8 am today. Voting in Gujarat will take place in two stages.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 12, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
    Representative image

    Election Commission  of India has banned exit and opinion polls for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat while the Vidhan Sabha elections are being conducted there, according to an ANI report.

    Polling for Himachal legislative assembly began at 8 am today. Voting in Gujarat will take place in two stages.

    The ECI issued a notification earlier this week prohibiting the publication of exit poll projections via print and electronic media from 8 am on November 12 till 5 pm on December 5.

    The ECI also instructed the officers concerned to notify all news bureaus, media houses, and radio and television channels on the advisory, according to ANI's report.

     
