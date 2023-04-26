Govt pushes for canine birth control measures after rise in attacks by stray dogs

According to The State of Pet Homelessness Index data for India, there are around 6.2 crore stray dogs.

The government has geared up to push for stricter canine birth control measures following a spate in attacks by stray dogs around the country. About 45,000 dog-bite cases have been reported in the national capital alone over the past six months.

The Ministry of Animal Husbandry has asked local self-governments and Resident Welfare Associations to help implement the new Animal Birth Control Rules to rein in the count of stray dogs.

According to the State of Pet Homelessness Index data for India, there are around 6.2 crore stray dogs. In a pan-India survey by LocalCircles in October 2022, it has been revealed that over 60 percent of citizens are worried about attacks by stray and/or pet dogs in their area.

In October 2022, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court banned the feeding of stray dogs, directing civic authorities to take stern action against anyone obstructing efforts to control the stray dog population. Instead, the high court suggested that those interested in feeding these strays should otherwise formally adopt them, register them with the municipal authorities and then look after them. Alternatively, they can be submitted into shelter homes as well for proper care.

As per the Supreme Court, municipal authorities have been ordered to demarcate specific areas for the publish who wish to feed stray dogs, with a primary focus on sterilisation programmes and shelter homes, rather than culling.

Only 33 percent of respondents believe most dog owners in their neighborhood adequately discipline and train up their pets. Around 3.79 percent of respondents think their civic bodies are inefficient at handling stray dogs and pet dog registration. Only 10 percent of residents trust their municipal corporations to manage stray dogs, a number that is unchanged from the prior poll.

While some municipal governments have made pet registration obligatory, enforcement is almost non-existent. This is shown by the case of Noida, where, according to feedback obtained from residents by LocalCircles, reports of stray dog problem are rarely addressed by the Noida Authority.

Around 4. 71 percent of the respondents wish for Swachh Bharat rankings to include stray animal management and provide funding to local governments.

This staggering rate suggests that central or state governments should take initiative and invest more in stray animal control. There should be adequate funding to develop shelters for stray animals in every district and hotlines and pick-up infrastructure so that residents may contact a toll-free number and report a problem, which is addressed within 24 hours, reveals suggestions obtained by the study.