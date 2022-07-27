English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Govt proposes higher penalties for violations under warehousing development & regulation law

    In the amendment bill, the government has also proposed simplified registration process, accepting negotiable receipts only in electronic form, more powers to regulator Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) to investigate, take enforcement action, impose monetary penalty and adjudication.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    The Centre has proposed amendments to the Warehousing Development and Regulation Act (WDRA), 2007 to make registration of godowns compulsory and to sharply raise the penalty for various offences, says a senior Food Ministry official.


    In the amendment bill, the government has also proposed simplified registration process, accepting negotiable receipts only in electronic form, more powers to regulator Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) to investigate, take enforcement action, impose monetary penalty and adjudication.


    That apart, the government has proposed doing away with up to three year imprisonment for various offences but suggested significant increase in penalty from the current Rs 1 lakh for various offences, the official added.


    According to the official, the Food Ministry has already sought inter-ministerial comments on the proposed changes to the act and will soon seek cabinet approval.


    Thereafter, the amendment bill is likely to be placed in the monsoon session of Parliament. Since the registration is optional, the number of warehouses registered with WDRA is very low. Since the registration is optional, the number of warehouses registered with WDRA is very low.

    Close

    Related stories


    There are about 60,000 warehouses in the country. Out of which, 4,700 warehouses have registered with the regulator but only 2,910 warehouses are active ones, the official added. After the passage of the amendment bill in Parliament, the government would undertake registration of third-party warehouses undertaken in a phased manner.


    In the first phase, warehouses with capacity above 5,000 tonnes will be focused, followed by godowns with capacity above 1,000-5,000 tonnes and then above 100 tonnes capacity godowns, the official added. The official further said that WDRA registration ensures proper infrastructure and scientific warehousing of goods.


    It will give confidence to the banks for increasing post harvest loans and increase liquidity in rural areas and farmers income. The official further said that WDRA registration ensures proper infrastructure and scientific warehousing of goods.

    This will further boost pledge financing against electronic negotiable warehousing receipts and will put in place uniform warehouse standards improving efficiency and ease of doing business.

    PTI
    Tags: #development #higher penalties #violations
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 06:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.