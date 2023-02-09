English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Govt making holistic efforts for wildlife sustainability, protection: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Briefing reporters here on the Union government's initiatives for wildlife conservation since 2014, Scindia said a 360 degrees approach has been adopted and emphasised the importance of "animal passage plans" along with development.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
    Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

    The government is making holistic efforts to ensure wildlife sustainability and protection, with the strategy focussed on four key pillars, including infrastructure, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

    Briefing reporters here on the Union government's initiatives for wildlife conservation since 2014, Scindia said a 360 degrees approach has been adopted and emphasised the importance of "animal passage plans" along with development.

    With such plans, the effort is to ensure a safe environment for wildlife animals, the minister said.

    The strategy for wildlife conservation is focused on four pillars -- population, policy, people and infrastructure, Scindia added.