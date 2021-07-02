MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Govt imposes stock limits on pulses until October to check price rise

In case of millers, the stock limit will be the last three months of production or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher.

PTI
July 02, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST

To prevent hoarding and check price rise, the Centre on Friday imposed stock limits on all pulses except moong held by wholesalers, retailers, importers and millers till October.

The stock limits are imposed with immediate effect. An order in this regard has been issued by the Union Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The stock limit of 200 tonnes has been imposed on wholesalers provided they do not hold more than 200 tonne of one variety of pulses, the ministry said in the order.

On retailers, the stock limit will be 5 tonne.

In case of millers, the stock limit will be the last three months of production or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher.

Close

Lastly, for importers, the stock limit will be the same as that of wholesalers for stocks held/imported prior to May 15, 2021.

And for pulses imported after May 15, stock limit applicable on wholesalers will apply after 45 days from date of customs clearance, the order said.

According to the ministry, if the stocks of entities exceed the prescribed limits, they have to be declared on the online portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs and have to be brought within the prescribed limit within 30 days of the notification of the order.

The ministry said there was a sustained increase in the price of pulses in March-April. The need for an urgent policy decision was felt to send the right signal to the market.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Department of Consumer Affairs #hoarding #India #Pulses #Union Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry
first published: Jul 2, 2021 07:51 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.