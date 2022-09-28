English
    Govt declares PFI a banned organisation

    In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the central government is of the opinion that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining constitutional set up of the country and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
    Popular Front of India (PFI) describes itself as an organization that fights for the minorities, Dalits and marginalized communities. (Image: News18 Creative)

    The government has imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities.

    It continues "propagating anti-national sentiments and radicalising a particular section of society" with the intention to create disaffection against the country, it said.

    "And whereas, the central government for the above-mentioned reasons is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the PFI, it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts to be unlawful association with immediate effect," the home ministry notification read.

    (With PTI inputs)
