Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:20 PM IST

Govt aims to fill 30 vacant posts at PSBs in a month: Goyal

Finance minister Piyush Goyal today said the government is making an effort to fill all vacant position at the public sector banks in next 30 days. There are about 30 top level vacancies in the public sector banks.

"In the next 30 days, we are making an effort to completely man all the vacant positions at the executive level in all of these PSB banks," Goyal told reporters after a meeting with state-run banks from southern and western region here today.

Earlier this week, PTI had reported that the newly constituted Banks Board Bureau (BBB), headed by former DoPT Secretary B P Sharma, will undertake its first major assignment of shortlisting candidates for about 30 top level vacancies in the public sector banks beginning June 13.

In all, there are places for 12 managing director and and 18 executive director who will be appointed during this fiscal.

Goyal, finance ministry officials and state-run banks today met to discuss host of issues related to the banking sector, including improving the credit flow, while mitigating the risks associated with that, to further strengthen the growing economy and methods to achieve global standards.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 10:10 pm

