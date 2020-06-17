App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt achieves new record in wheat procurement at 38.2 million tonnes

All over India, 42 lakh farmers have been benefitted and a total amount of about Rs 73,500 crore has been paid to them towards Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, according to a Food Ministry statement.

The government's wheat procurement so far in the 2020-21 marketing year has reached an all-time record of 38.2 million tonnes, with Madhya Pradesh surpassing Punjab as the country's biggest wheat procuring state.

The previous record was 38.18 million tonnes achieved in 2012-13. Wheat procurement stood at 34.13 million tonnes during the 2019-20 marketing year.

Although the wheat marketing year runs from April-March, the bulk of procurement is normally done in the first three months.

Wheat procurement target has been set at 40.7 million tonnes (MT) for the current year.

State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies undertake purchase of wheat at MSP.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 06:49 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Food Corporation of India #Food Ministry #India #minimum support price #wheat

