Government to bring out single solar bid of 1 lakh MW: Union Minister RK Singh

Union Minister RK Singh today said the government will bring single solar bid of 1 lakh MW, which would also include storage and solar equipment manufacturing components. "The biggest (renewable energy) tender was floated in Spain. We brought out single tender of 10,000 MW which would be opened in July. Now (we) will bring out a bid (tender) of one lakh MW which would also include solar manufacturing and storage (output)," Singh said while addressing at a function here.

Talking about India's renewable energy programme, he said the country will overachieve the renewable energy target of 175 GW by 2022 and eventually have 225 GW.

He said that India has already set up 70 GW of renewable energy capacity and about 12.5 GW is under implementation whereas bids have been received for 25.5 GW of clean energy capacities.

“India is making rapid strides in the field of renewable energy and we will overshoot the target of 175 GW renewable energy by 2022.” Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of 1500 kWP capacity solar plant developed by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

Lauding this noble initiative by the DSGMC, Singh said that this would inspire other institutions to go green and become environmental conscious.

He said that 20 cities in India are ranked among the most polluted in the world and there is an urgent need to reduce fossil fuel use so that we leave a better world for our children. The minister reiterated the government's commitment to bring electricity to every household by December 31, 2018.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan were among the dignitaries present at the occasion.