Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Google celebrates Independence Day with doodle inspired by truck art

"A long-standing tradition in this four million square kilometre nation where truckers who live on the road surround themselves with cheerful folk art to occupy their minds during long months away from their families," the search engine giant said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Search engine Google today dedicated a doodle to mark India's 72nd Independence Day inspired by the nation's truck art. The doodle features a couple of peacocks crossing their beaks at the centre and the national birds are flanked on both sides by a Bengal tiger and an elephant.

Other elements in the doodle comprise India's national flower, the lotus with the sun rising in the backdrop and a riot of colourful flowers.

"A long-standing tradition in this four million square kilometre nation where truckers who live on the road surround themselves with cheerful folk art to occupy their minds during long months away from their families," the search engine giant said in a statement.

Clicking on the image takes the user to a number of entries on Independence Day, including videos, news reports and portals offering general information on the subject.

Previously, the Red Fort, various versions of the Indian flag, Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March and Indian postage stamps have been incorporated in Google's Independence Day doodles for India.
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 08:05 am

tags #72nd Independence Day #Current Affairs #Google #Independence Day 2018 #India

