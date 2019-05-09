App
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gauri Lankesh killing: SIT denies reports linking Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

An English daily on Thursday reported that there was a possibility of the Sadhvi's link with the murder.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP | The BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was barred from campaigning for 72 hours with effect from 6 am on May 2 for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition. The Malegaon blast accused had said Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" as he "tortured" her when he probed the case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). She had also said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992. (Image: PTI)
The special investigation team probing the journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh murder case Thursday denied a media report about BJP MP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's involvement in the crime.

An English daily on Thursday reported that there was a possibility of the Sadhvi's link with the murder.

The SIT issued an official statement, saying it did not find her involvement at any stage of investigation nor find her name mentioned in the charge sheet.

"SIT has not found in its investigation or mentioned in the charge sheet any link to Sadhvi Pragya, Malegaon blasts, Abhinav Bharat. There is no evidence to suggest the same. No documents purporting the same have been submitted to the Hon'ble Court," the statement read.

The SIT has so far arrested 16 people while two are still at large in connection with the murder of Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

The SIT has accused a gang of Right wing members, who were inspired by a book brought out by Sanatan Sanstha, for the murder.

The Supreme Court had in February this year ordered that the SIT should also investigate the murder of Left-leaning intellectual M M Kalburgi, who was killed in August, 2015.
