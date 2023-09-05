G20 Summit: Read this if you are travelling from Noida to Delhi during the G20 weekend

The Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate has imposed prohibitory orders till October 15 to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the district till the event culminates.

G20 Summit: Delhi will host the G20 Summit Delhi this weekend that will see one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in the national capital for two days. Some of the big names attending this high-profile event include US President Joe Biden, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK's Rishi Sunak, and Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

While most curbs and regulations will cover the New Delhi district, and come into effect from the night of September 7, traffic from Noida and Ghaziabad will be regulated too.

If you are planning travel to Delhi from Noida this weekend keep these things in mind

--- There will be restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi between September 7 and 10. All such vehicles will be diverted through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

-- Only vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies among others, and having valid 'no entry permissions' will be allowed to enter Delhi. Noida-bound goods vehicles, especially those who frequently use DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla regulator will be directed towards EPE.

-- Those travelling to Delhi on the designated days may need special passes and should be carrying valid IDs for checks.

-- Several Noida, Ghaziabad offices have been directed to facilitate WFH for their employees during the G20 weekend.

-- If you are travelling towards IGI Airport, New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations, plan your journey along the suggested routes and start early. Best, take the Metro.

-- The Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate has imposed prohibitory orders till October 15 to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the district till the event culminates.