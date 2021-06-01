Fuel prices: Petrol continues to cost more than Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, petrol is currently priced at Rs 105.52 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 98.32 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website (Representative image)

Fuel prices continue to see a hike, with petrol continuing to cost more than Rs 100 per litre in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, petrol is currently priced at Rs 105.52 per litre, and diesel costs Rs 98.32 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was raised by 25 paise to Rs 100.72 a litre, and diesel by 24 paise to Rs 92.69 a litre.

The rate of petrol in Delhi is now Rs 94.49 a litre, a hike of 26 paise. The cost of diesel in the national capital has been raised by 23 paise to Rs 85.38 a litre.

Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Petrol & Diesel Rates May 30, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 30, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹100 100 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 30, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹92 92 View more Show

Crude oil prices climbed on May 31, moving closer to $70 a barrel. Brent was up 0.5 percent at $69.79 a barrel by 1733 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5 percent to $66.91 a barrel, according to a Reuters report.

Check the fuel prices in some of the major cities in India:

Mumbai - Petrol: Rs 100.47; Diesel: Rs 92.69

Delhi - Petrol: Rs 94.49; Diesel: Rs 85.38

Chennai - Petrol: Rs 95.99; Diesel: Rs 90.12

Kolkata - Petrol: Rs 94.50; Diesel: Rs 88.23

Bengaluru - Petrol: Rs 97.64; Diesel: Rs 90.51

Ahmedabad - Petrol: Rs 91.48; Diesel: Rs 91.93

Bhopal - Petrol: Rs 102.61; Diesel: Rs 93.89

Jaipur - Petrol: Rs 101.02; Diesel: Rs 94.19

(Prices per litre. Prices taken at around 8 am on June 1)