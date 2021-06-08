Free COVID-19 vaccines: Centre to provide 25% jabs to states based on population, disease burden, inoculation progress

Based on aggregate demand, the Centre will facilitate supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals(Representative image)

The Central government said on June 8 that 25 percent vaccine doses would be provided free of cost to the states and Union Territories, based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination.

Within the population group of citizens more than 18 years of age, States and UTs may decide their own prioritization factoring in the vaccine supply schedule, according to the Revised Guidelines of Implementation of National COVID Vaccination Programme announced on June 8.

The priority will be Health Care Workers or Front Line Workers, citizens more than 45 years of age, citizens whose second dose has become due and people of 18 years & above. All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital’s vaccination centres.

Wastage of vaccines will affect the allocation negatively.

Vaccine supplies to private hospitals to be restricted to 25 percent of monthly production.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

States and UTs would aggregate the demand of private hospitals keeping in view equitable distribution between large and small private hospitals and regional balance.

Based on aggregate demand, the Centre will facilitate supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals and their payment through the National Health Authority’s electronic platform.

This would enable the smaller and remote private hospitals to obtain timely supply of vaccines, and further equitable access and regional balance.

As per the revised guidelines - the price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified inadvance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rupees150 per dose as service charges. State Governments may monitor the

price being so charged.

Electronic vouchers for COVID vaccines

The government said to promote the spirit of “Lok Kalyan”, it will encourage use of non-transferable Electronic Vouchers which can be redeemed at private vaccination centers.

"This would enable people to financially support vaccination

of Economically Weaker Sections at private vaccination centres," the governmetn said.

All government and private vaccination centers would also provide onsite registration facility on CoWIN platform to pre-book vaccination appointments. This was done to minimize any inconvenience to citizens.

The states may also optimally utilize the Common Service Centres and Call

Centres to facilitate prior booking by citizens.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 7 that the Centre would handle the 25 percent COVID-19 vaccines that were supposed to be procured by states to vaccinate 18-44 age groups. Modi said in a televised address that both the State and Centre would work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks.

He also said that from June 21 all citizens above the age of 18 years would get free vaccines and added that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days.

As per the latest announcement, Centre to procure 75 percent output of vaccine companies, and vaccine firms can sell 25 percent of output to private entities.