Four Nirbhaya convicts broke prison rules 23 times, earned Rs 1.37 lakh in labour wages: Report

The four Nirbhaya convicts— Akshay, Pawan, Vinay and Mukesh— lodged in Tihar jail premises, broke prison rules 23 times during their stay there while three of them earned Rs 1,37,000 from prison wages, sources told news agency ANI.
Sources told the news agency that during their Tihar stay, Akshay got one punishment, Mukesh got three, Pawan got eight and Vinay got punished 11 times for breaking prison rules.
In terms of the prison wage earnings, according to the news agency, Akshay earned Rs 69,000; Pawan earned Rs 29,000 while Vinay earned Rs 39,000. Mukesh, whose curative petition was rejected by the Supreme Court of India (SC) on January 14 and who filed a mercy plea with the President, did not do any labour work.
According to the report, Vinay is facing anxiety and his father had met him in Tihar jail on January 14. Akshay's family had met him in November last year, and, according to the report, he speaks to them over the phone. However, the report states that no one has come to meet him since the announcement of the execution date.
While the execution of the four convicts was scheduled for January 22, the Delhi government on January 15 told Delhi High Court that the execution will not take place on the given date as Mukesh's mercy plea is pending.Sources also told the news agency that Mukesh, Pawan and Akshay had taken admission for class 10th in 2016. However, while they appeared for the exam, they couldn't pass.