Former Manipuri Congress leader Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP

Govindas Konthoujam said, “next year state elections are due in Manipur, and I will work dedicatedly for BJP in those elections.”

PTI
August 01, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
Former Congress MLA Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP on August 1, 2021 (Image: ANI)

Former Congress MLA Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP on August 1, 2021 (Image: ANI)


Former Manipuri Congress leader Govindas Konthoujam has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of state Chief Minister N Biren Singh on August 1, ANI reported.

At the event in Delhi, Konthoujam said, “next year state elections are due in Manipur, and I will work dedicatedly for BJP in those elections.”

He also met BJP national president JP Nadda along with Singh.

Speaking to reporters Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cared for the North East, and recently five ministers from the region have been inducted into the Union Cabinet. Manipur promises to make Modi government stronger.”

His entry into the party was hinted at by BJP national spokesperson Anil Baluni in a tweet stating: "An eminent personality will join BJP today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi" (sic)

Konthoujam is a six-time elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat and a prominent politician in Manipur. He had left the Congress six days back.
Tags: #BJP #Congress #India #Manipur #Politics
first published: Aug 1, 2021 01:32 pm

