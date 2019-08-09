App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS: Report

More details awaited.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Finance Minister has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, CNN News18 has reported.

Jaitley has been admitted to AIIMS's cardiology department and is being monitored by a team of endocrinologist, nephrologist and cardiologist, India Today has reported.

66-year-old Jaitley had a kidney transplant last year, and had left for a "regular medical check-up" in the United States in January this year.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power in May 2019, Jaitley, in a letter to PM Modi, had said that he'd like to stay away from "any responsibility" on account of his ill health.

This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #India

