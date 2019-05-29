App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arun Jaitley opts out of Modi govt 2.0, cites health reasons

Need time for treatment, my health and myself, says Jaitley in letter to PM Modi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has recused himself from the new cabinet, citing health reasons.

In a letter to PM Modi, Jaitley has requested for a reasonable time to his treatment and has asked not to be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government.

He stated, "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new Government."

In the letter, Jaitley said it had been an "honour" and a "learning experience" to be part of the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

He said in the last year-and-a-half, he's had some "serious health challenges".  "My doctors have enabled me to emerge out of most of them," he added.

related news

Jaitley has been keeping unwell for almost two years. He took a three-month break last year after undergoing a kidney transplant. Piyush Goyal served as the interim finance minister; Jaitley resumed work in August 2018.

In January, Jaitley had to go to the United States for a medical check-up. The Interim Budget, unveiled on February 1, was presented by Piyush Goyal in his absence.

First Published on May 29, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.