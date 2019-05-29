Arun Jaitley opts out of Modi govt 2.0, cites health reasons

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has recused himself from the new cabinet, citing health reasons.

In a letter to PM Modi, Jaitley has requested for a reasonable time to his treatment and has asked not to be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new Government."



I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7

— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019

He stated,

In the letter, Jaitley said it had been an "honour" and a "learning experience" to be part of the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

He said in the last year-and-a-half, he's had some "serious health challenges". "My doctors have enabled me to emerge out of most of them," he added.

Jaitley has been keeping unwell for almost two years. He took a three-month break last year after undergoing a kidney transplant. Piyush Goyal served as the interim finance minister; Jaitley resumed work in August 2018.

In January, Jaitley had to go to the United States for a medical check-up. The Interim Budget, unveiled on February 1, was presented by Piyush Goyal in his absence.