Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi passes away at the age of 74

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi has passed away at the age of 74. He reportedly suffered two cardiac arrests at a private hospital in Raipur.

Jogi was battling for life at a private hospital in Raipur for the last 20 days. He was admitted there on May 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest at

his home. He had since then remained critical and was on ventilator support.

He is survived by his wife Renu Jogi, the MLA from Kota constituency, and son Amit Jogi, a former MLA.

Jogi was the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, which came into existence in November 2000. He was the incumbent MLA from his traditional Marwahi seat.



२० वर्षीय युवा छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य के सिर से आज उसके पिता का साया उठ गया।केवल मैंने ही नहीं बल्कि छत्तीसगढ़ ने नेता नहीं,अपना पिता खोया है।माननीय अजीत जोगी जी ढाई करोड़ लोगों के अपने परिवार को छोड़ कर,ईश्वर के पास चले गए।गांव-गरीब का सहारा,छत्तीसगढ़ का दुलारा,हमसे बहुत दूर चला गया। pic.twitter.com/RPPqYuZ0YS

— Amit Jogi (@amitjogi) May 29, 2020

His son, Amit Jogi, in a tweet, said, "The 20-year-old state of Chhattisgarh has lost his father today. Not only me but Chhattisgarh has lost his father. Honorable Ajit Jogi left his family of 2.5 crore people and left for heavenly abode. The caretaker of villages and poor people left us today."

A grieving son, Amit Jogi said that his father's last rites will take place in his birthplace – Gaurella town in Chhattisgarh – tomorrow.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi, then in Congress, had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003.

He parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and his son got embroiled in a controversy over alleged fixing of the by-election (2014) held for Antagarh seat in Kanker district. Subsequently, he formed his own outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC).



