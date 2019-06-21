Fire breaks out at under-construction Navy warship

A major fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the Navy at Mazgaon Dockyard here June 21 evening and one person was suspected to be trapped inside, a senior city fire brigade official said.

"Under-construction warship 'Visakhapatnam' caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship," said P S Rahangdale, the chief of city fire brigade.

Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, have been pressed into service to extinguish the blaze, he said.

"Fire is confined to second and third deck of the warship. Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship. We suspect that one person is trapped inside," Rahangdale said.

"The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a proper inquiry, but the first priority is to douse the fire with a minimum loss," another fire brigade official said.

Mazgaon Dockyard is the only facility in India having capability to build sub-marines. Visakhapatnam, the largest warship of its class, was unveiled for construction in Mazgaon Docks in April 2015.