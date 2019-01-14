Finance Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha gets one-month extension; named Finance Commission member

Finance Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha has been given one month extension in service and named as the member of the 15th Finance Commission, according to an official order issued Monday. He is a 1982 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Manipur cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Jha, Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Expenditure, for a period of one month beyond his superannuation, i.e. January 31 this year, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He will take over as the member, 15th Finance Commission vice Shaktikanta Das, with effect from March 1 this year, it said.

Das has taken over as the Reserve Bank of India Governor.