Final phase analysis of second nationwide COVID-19 sero-survey underway: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has completed the second round of nationwide sero-survey to determine the exposure of the novel coronavirus among the population.

The final phase analysis of the survey is underway and the result, once declared, will offer a comparison with the results of the first survey conducted in May, said the council.



(1/4) The second round of countrywide serosurvey led by ICMR has been successfully completed. The final phase analysis of the survey is now underway and will offer a comparison with the results of the first survey #IndiaFightsCOVID19

— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) September 20, 2020

“The second round of countrywide sero-survey led by ICMR has been successfully completed. The final phase analysis of the survey is now underway and will offer a comparison with the results of the first survey,” the ICMR tweeted on September 20.

It also said that containment zones refer to a specific geographical area where positive cases of coronavirus are found are dynamic in nature and they do not fit into nationally representative sampling.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The findings of the first national sero-survey conducted by ICMR, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research earlier in September, indicated that 0.73 percent of adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, amounting to 6.4 million infections in total by early May.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The ICMR also said that the findings of the previous survey from the dynamic containment zones in 10 cities to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission have been communicated to the respective states for further action.

This comment comes following media reports of health researchers, apparently under instructions from senior ICMR officials, alleging that they were not allowed to include data from containment zones in 10 hotspot cities in the first national sero-survey study paper published recently.

The 'sero-survey' involves testing of blood serum of people to check for the prevalence of antibodies against coronavirus infection. The IgG antibodies against an infection takes around 15 days to develop in the body.

(With inputs from PTI)