Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.25 lakh

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | No significant mutation of novel coronavirus in India: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

No significant or drastic mutation in strains of SARS-CoV-2 has been found in India till now, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said yesterday during an interaction on social media.

He also said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been conducting large-scale sequencing of nationally representative strains collected over a few months and detailed results on mutations of the virus will be available in early October.

