Sep 21, 2020 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 2.25 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 54 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 182nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 54,00,619 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 86,752 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 79.7 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.07 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.53 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | No significant mutation of novel coronavirus in India: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
No significant or drastic mutation in strains of SARS-CoV-2 has been found in India till now, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said yesterday during an interaction on social media.
He also said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been conducting large-scale sequencing of nationally representative strains collected over a few months and detailed results on mutations of the virus will be available in early October.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Health Ministry mulls gathering data on suspected COVID-19 re-infection cases
Taking note of instances of suspected COVID-19 reinfection reported from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi and Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry is considering gathering data of such cases to ascertain their veracity, sources told news agency PTI.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports 3,177 new COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 4,359 yesterday after 61 more patients succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.
The case tally went up to 2.25 lakh as 3,177 more people tested positive for the disease, it said. The recovery rate in the state stands at 87.05 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 54,00,619. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 43,03,043 patients have recovered, 86,752 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 10,10,824. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.07 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.54 lakh.
With over 67.85 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Peru.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 182nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.