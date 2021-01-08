Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: 8th round of talks between protesting farmers, government set to take place at 2 pm

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The eighth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and the government is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon as both sides look for a resolution to the over one-month-long deadlock on the issue of the three new farm laws. Both sides have stuck to their respective positions, with agitating farmers taking out tractor rallies on Thursday to press their demand for rollback of the laws, and the Centre asserting it is ready to consider any proposal other than their repeal.
The last round of talks on January 4 failed to end the impasse and the farmers, adamant on their demand, have threatened to intensify the stir and enter Delhi on Republic Day if their demands are not met.
