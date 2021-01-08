MARKET NEWS

January 08, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: 8th round of talks between protesting farmers, government set to take place at 2 pm

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' agitation has entered the 44th day. The latest round of talks to be held at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm today is crucial as the previous meeting on January 4 remained inconclusive with both sides sticking to their positions.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 44th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a g

uarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The seventh round of talks between the government and protesting farmers ended inconclusively on January 4 as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only "problematic" clauses or other alternatives to resolve the over one-month-long deadlock. The two sides are scheduled to meet again today.

  • January 08, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The eighth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and the government is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon as both sides look for a resolution to the over one-month-long deadlock on the issue of the three new farm laws. Both sides have stuck to their respective positions, with agitating farmers taking out tractor rallies on Thursday to press their demand for rollback of the laws, and the Centre asserting it is ready to consider any proposal other than their repeal.

    The last round of talks on January 4 failed to end the impasse and the farmers, adamant on their demand, have threatened to intensify the stir and enter Delhi on Republic Day if their demands are not met.

    Read: 8th round of talks today, farmers threaten to intensify stir if laws not repealed

  • January 08, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Ahead of Centre-farmer talks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged people to speak up for farmers. "Peaceful movement is an integral part of democracy. The farmers' movement is getting support from all over the country. You, too, should raise your voice in support of them so that this anti-agricultural law ends," Gandhi tweeted.

  • January 08, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | PM should talk directly to protesting farmers, says Harsimrat Badal: A day before the government's eighth round of talks with protesting farm unions, SAD leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Centre has lost the trust of the entire farming community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly talk to agitating farmers. Expressing her anguish over the pain of farmers, Badal, leader of the ruling BJP's erstwhile ally, said, "It is strange that farmers are spending nights in open during the chilling winters and even then their demands are falling on deaf ears."

    In an interview to PTI, Badal who resigned from Union Cabinet in September last year when the three farm bills were being passed in Lok Sabha, said what farmers have gone through in last six-seven weeks, is the same what she went through when she was a Union Minister. "...To avoid the situation which has arisen now and the protest, I kept pleading for months, whether it was in cabinet meetings or in direct meetings with top leaders of the central government that please listen to farmers before bringing these three bills as they are 'annadaatas' of the country, otherwise it would lead to agitations and protests. But my all pleas fell on to deaf ears," she said. (PTI)

  • January 08, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Youth Congress to pay tribute to deceased farmers today: Amid the ongoing agitation by the farmers against the three Central farm laws, the Youth Congress has planned to pay nationwide tribute to the farmers who had lost their lives during the protests under the programme 'Ek Diya Shaheedo Ke Naam' at 6 pm today.  The Youth Congress said in a statement that on the call of the outfit's national president Srinivas BV, the workers in all the states and districts of would gather and pay tribute to the martyred farmers by lighting diyas.

    The Youth Congress said that the farmers are the soul of the country, but the Modi government is insulting the 'annadatas' by not accepting their legitimate demands, which is why it has called upon the youth of the country and the leaders and activists of the Youth Congress at all levels to gather at 6 pm on Friday and pay tribute to the deceased farmers by lighting diyas. (IANS)

  • January 08, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Om Birla calls for more efforts to develop agriculture sector: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said efforts should be made to further develop the country's agriculture sector as well as set up more agro-based projects. Speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here, he said having more agro-based projects would also help in reducing migration of people from rural to urban areas.

    Amid the challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Birla said the rural economy remained strong. The rural economy and the work of farmers helped in ensuring that the country's economy did not collapse, he added. There is a need to look at ways to further develop the country's agriculture sector, including food processing and value addition, Birla said.

  • January 08, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Punjab BJP leaders meet Amit Shah, say unions should not be adamant on repeal of laws: A day before the Centre's next round of talks with farmer unions protesting against new agri laws, Punjab BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani and Harjit Singh Grewal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday. After the meeting, Jyani told reporters that the farmer unions should not be adamant on their demand for repeal of the three farm laws.

    He also alleged that Left leaders have entered into the movement and do not want the matter to be resolved. Grewal asserted that the government is ready for everything that is in farmers' interest. Jyani was chairing the BJP's coordination committee for interacting with farmers in Punjab last year on the three farm bills which at that time had not been passed by Parliament. Grewal was a member of the panel. They had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue earlier this week. Shah had earlier held informal talks with a select group of protesting farmer leaders to break the deadlock.

  • January 08, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | The latest round of talks to be held at Vigyan Bhavan at 2PM today is crucial as the previous meeting on January 4 remained inconclusive with both sides sticking to their positions. There was some breakthrough in the sixth round of talks on December 30 when the government conceded to two demands of the agitating farmers pertaining to power subsidy and stubble burning. The previous rounds of talks had failed to make any headway.

    Read: 8th round of talks between govt, protesting farmers today

  • January 08, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | JP Nadda to launch campaign to woo farmers during visit to Bengal: Almost a month after his convoy came under attack, BJP national president J P Nadda will be visiting West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday to launch the party's new campaign aimed at wooing farmers, amid the ongoing protest over the contentious agriculture laws. The top BJP leader, during his daylong visit, would also hold a rally at Katwa and a roadshow at Bardhaman town,
    which would be followed by a press conference, sources in the saffron camp said.

    Nadda, in a bid to blunt opposition camp's "anti-farmer" allegations against the BJP-led central government, will float 'Ek Muthi Chawal' (a fistful of rice), a project under which he would collect rice from farmers' homes and brief them about the benefits of the new legislations. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders for over a month against the three laws. They have stayed put despite heavy rains and waterlogging at protest sites over the last couple of days, besides severe cold weather conditions prevailing in and around the national capital. (PTI)

  • January 08, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers on Thursday took out tractor marches from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan as the agitating unions asserted they would not accept the Centre's offer of amendments to the three farm laws. According to the protesting farm unions, these marches were a "rehearsal" for their proposed January 26 "Kisan parade" to the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

    The tractor marches started from four different points -- Singhu to Tikri Border, Tikri to Kundli, Ghazipur to Palwal and Rewasan to Palwal. The protesting unions claimed the marches were "a grand success".

  • January 08, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | During interaction through Facebook, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, who is actively participating in the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, accused the government of "fuelling rumours". "It is being discussed in the media that the government has sent a proposal to farmer unions. We have not received any proposal from the government's side," Yadav said.

    Earlier in the day, renowned religious leader Baba Lakha met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, even as the latter denied giving any proposal to the former. Tomar said that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than repeal of three farm laws, the key demand of the protesting farmers. "I cannot say anything right now. In fact, it depends on what issues that will come up for discussion in the meeting," Tomar told reporters when asked about the likely outcome of the January 8 meeting.

  • January 08, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Rakesh Tikat, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union: We will participate in the parade on 26th January. The tanks will be on one side and the tractors on the other. People will come to Delhi in large numbers on that day, too, to take part in the parade. (ANI)

  • January 08, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka, a senior member of the Samkyukt Kisan Morch, said that unions have not received any proposal for allowing some states to opt out and asserted that they will reject the same if it is sent to them. "I want to make it clear that Samkyukt Kisan Morcha has not received any proposal on allowing states to opt out of the three farm laws. We will not accept anything less than the repeal of three agriculture laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for our crops," Kakka told PTI.

    "If it is true (about any such proposal), it is a divide and rule strategy by the government," the farmer leader also said. The Samkyukt Kisan Morch is an umbrella body of around 40 farmer unions protesting at several Delhi border points for the last 43 days against the new agri laws. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who is also a senior member of the Morcha, denied receiving any proposal from the government. "We have not got anything (any new proposal) from the government," Ugrahan told PTI.

