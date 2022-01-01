MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Fake GST billing scam worth Rs 347 crore busted in Delhi, kingpin arrested

As many as 11 firms were found to be involved in the fake GST billing scam. These companies used to indulge in circular trading and issuing fake bills to claim fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) to evade taxes.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Enforcement officials of the Delhi GST Department unearthed a Rs 347 crore fake GST billing scam on January 1. The total tax evasion in the chain is expected to be close to Rs 40 crore.

As many as 11 firms were found to be involved in the fake GST billing scam. These companies used to indulge in circular trading and issuing fake bills to claim fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) to evade taxes.

These firms would also engage in issuing fake or inflated invoices without actually supplying the goods and had also settled unaccounted transactions in cash. The enforcement officials further discovered that several of these firms belong to only one person and might have been set up to create long tax chains to avoid detection by enforcement authorities.

Officials have found that four of these 11 firms had filed the tax returns from computers with the same IP address. Also, six firms had the same contact number and four were using the same email-id. Another two firms even had the same bank account number. In a secret verification conducted by the department inspectors, none of the eleven firms was found to be existing at its registered address.

Mayank Jain, the proprietor of Ms Super Steel India Ltd, is believed to be one of the kingpins of the fake GST billing scam. He was arrested by the Delhi State GST Department on January 1 and has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody by the judicial magistrate.

Close

Related stories

More arrests are expected to follow as the investigation progresses.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi #GST #scam
first published: Jan 1, 2022 10:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.