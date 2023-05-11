English
    Extreme weather alert: IMD forecasts heavy rains, heatwave, and cyclone concerns

    India is bracing for a combination of heavy rains, heatwave conditions, and the potential influence of El Niño, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Scattered heavy rain is expected in various regions, while hot and uncomfortable weather is anticipated in several states.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
    IMD has predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets across Bihar, West Bengal, Saurashtra, and Kutch on May 11-12

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated heavy rains and heatwave conditions for the next several days in its latest weather bulletin.

    Heavy rain is expected in scattered locations over South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe on May 11, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on May 13, 14, and 15.

    Furthermore, extremely heavy rain is expected in isolated areas across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 14.

    Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomfort weather is highly probable across Gujarat and Konkan over the next two days; over Odisha over the next five days; and over Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

    With a fresh feeble Western Disturbance expected to impact the Western Himalayan Region on the night of May 12, 2023, IMD has predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets across Bihar, West Bengal, Saurashtra, and Kutch on May 11-12, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on May 13-15.

    With the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm on May 11 at midnight, Cyclone Mocha, pronounced "Mokha," is expected to follow its anticipated path and weaken slightly by May 14 morning.

    There is a possibility that the El Niño phenomenon could potentially diminish the strength of the southwest monsoon season in India, which contributes approximately 70% of the country's total rainfall and is crucial for agricultural activities. Despite the IMD's initial forecast of a normal monsoon, they have now indicated that the influence of El Niño may be experienced in the latter part of the monsoon season.

    first published: May 11, 2023 02:28 pm