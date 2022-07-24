ED files plea to shift West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to Kolkata's Command Hospital

Partha Chatterjee

A fresh plea has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Calcutta High Court over shifting West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister of the state, Partha Chatterjee, to the Command hospital from SSKM hospital in Kolkata, according to news agency ANI.

The matter is likely to be heard on July 24, it added.

The ED arrested Chatterjee in connection with an investigation into the teacher recruitment scam. After being interrogated for more than a day, Chatterjee was arrested and was taken to the ED’s office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area.

The ED said, "A number of incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold have been recovered from the premises of persons linked to the scam." The ED's money-laundering case stems from an FIR by the CBI, which was first directed by the Calcutta High Court to investigate the alleged scam in the recruitment of Group 'C' and 'D' staff, assistant teachers of classes 11 and 11 and primary teachers.

(With Inputs from PTI)