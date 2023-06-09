Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: Ex-US president faces 7 charges involving classified info

June 09, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he was told he is the target of a criminal investigation over the potential mishandling of classified files. The former US president says he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday. Reports suggest he is facing a multi-count indictment related to retaining national defence information, and obstruction of justice. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he wrote on Truth

Social. This will be Trump's second court summons in a matter of months after a New York grand jury indicted him in April.