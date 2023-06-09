Donald Trump Indictment Live Updates: Ex-US president faces 7 charges involving classified info

WTC Final: Apropos Oval, there are priorities Indian cricket must set for itself
If Test matches do not allow you that space while playing at home, not playing red-ball domestic at the cost of some white-ball cricket has begun to cost this team
Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he was told he is the target of a criminal investigation over the potential mishandling of classified files. The former US president says he has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday. Reports suggest he is facing a multi-count indictment related to retaining national defence information, and obstruction of justice. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he wrote on Truth
With Australia firmly on top of the final after Day 2 of the one-off Test match at the Oval, the Indian team's think tank must rethink their priorities for the longest format of the game. K Shriniwas Rao'sfull column
Japanese automaker Toyotawill invest $328 million more in a plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, the company announced on Thursday. The aim of the investment is to adapt its production processes for a new hybrid model of its Tacoma pickup truck. Full Story here
Despite the ODI World Cup just 4 months away, the ICC has yet to release the schedule for the flagship tournament to be hosted by India.ICC chief executive, Geoff Allardice, says the sport's governing body willpublish the complete schedule"as soon as we possibly can."
According to media reports, the Bank of America Corp has promoted the head of its Latin America business, Alex Bettamio, to co-head of global investment banking alongside Thomas Sheehan.It also elevated Faiz Ahmad to jointly lead global capital markets with Sarang Gadkari. Full Story on the several leadership changes here...
The OpenAICEO has been a busy man.After crisscrossing Europe in the month of May, meeting lawmakers and national leaders to discuss the threat AI poses, Altman has travelled to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea - all this week. He is set to meet the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeoland about 100 local startups on Friday. Full story here...
The brake pads of the AC coach of Puri-Durg Express caught fire, near Khariar Road in Nuapada district, after the brake shoe experienced glitches on Thursday evening. The East Coast Railway, in a statement, said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station.
So, as they say, some news.— Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@AshishKJha46) June 9, 2023
It has been the honor of my life to serve the American people and this President in our fight against COVID.
We have some of the lowest rates of hospitalizations and deaths since COVID first appeared. pic.twitter.com/RTdr8mSWHT
The White House announced that Dr Ashish Jha, the US administration's point person on the COVID-19 response, will leave his post by the end of June. The52-year-old was appointed as the White House COVID-19 Coordinator in April 2022 and will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the varsity's school of public health. His departure comes after the federal government ended its twin national emergencies on the virus earlier this spring.
Trump said on social media that he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Former US President Donald Trump has been charged over his handling of classified documents after he completed his term atthe White House. The 76-year-old former president faces seven charges including unauthorised retention of classified files, according to US media reports, but the indictment is not yet public. It is the second indictment for TrumpTrumpand the first ever federal indictment of a former president. He is campaigning to make areturn for a second term in the White House in 2024.