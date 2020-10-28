172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|developers-of-the-aarogya-setu-app-are-known-to-the-government-clarifies-meity-6030101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Developers of the Aarogya Setu app are known to the government, clarifies MeitY

the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also shared a GitHub link to the contributor page of the Aarogya Setu app code, saying the developers of the Aarogya Setu app have been repeatedly shared in the public domain

Moneycontrol News

Developers of the Aarogya Setu app are known to the government, clarified the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) after the National Informatics Centre (NIC), earlier on October 28, said it had no information about who created the contact tracing app.

"The names of all those associated with the development of the App and management of the App ecosystem at various stages was shared when the code was released in Open/Public Domain and the same was shared widely in media also," MeitY said in the statement.

The ministry further attached a GitHub link to the contributor page of the Aarogya Setu app code.

"On all such occasions, it has been clearly mentioned that the Aarogya Setu App has been developed by the NIC in collaboration with volunteers from Industry and Academia," the statement continued.

The Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) of MeitY, National E-Governance Division (NeGD) and the NIC have been asked to appear before the Chief Information Commission (CIC) on November 24, and the ministry would comply with the order, it said in the statement.
