Delhi Police collects Rs 235 crore in traffic fines, up 25% from 2019: Report

The Delhi Police collected Rs 235 crore in fines for violation of traffic rules in 2020, which is 25 percent higher than Rs 188 crore in 2019, even though COVID-19 restrictions were in place for a better part of the year.

The traffic police collected the amount through on-the-spot challans and notices for violation of rules, The Times of India reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The overall collection saw a spike due to the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act from April 2020, which significantly raised penalties for violations, the report said.

But there was a decline in some categories of violations in 2020, such as improper parking and riding without a helmet, it added.

More than 80 lakh challans were issued for speeding and around 17 lakh for red-light violations.

"Due to Covid, we made sure that there was minimum physical interaction and the challans were issued through the automated cameras, red light violation cameras and over speeding cameras as well," Manish Agrawal, joint commissioner of police, traffic told the daily.

"Sending notices home along with proof of the violation also lets the offender know where and how the violation was done and makes sure that they don’t repeat it, at least on the same stretch. Some people had written to us during the lockdown that they were wrongly challaned but we have a set system of validation and we re-check and accordingly issue the challan again," he added.